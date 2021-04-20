Parts of Accra to experience water supply interruption from Thursday

Affected areas will be supplied with water through commercial tankers during the period

Source: Benny Kumassah, Contributor

From Thursday, the 22nd of April, parts of the Greater Accra Region will experience an interruption in water supply.

This is according to the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) which says that it will be carrying out replacement of a damaged transmission pipeline between Kpong and Tema.



“The Management of Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), wishes to inform the general public, that there will be an interruption of water supply to the eastern part of the Greater Accra Region from Thursday the 22nd to Monday the 26th of April 2021.”



“GWCL engineers will be replacing two hundred meters (200m) of a weak session of the main 42-inch transmission pipeline from Kpong to Tema, around Gbetsele junction, which is causing GWCL to lose several volumes of water daily and consequently having a serious impact on the volumes available for consumption,” a statement from the GWCL said.



It advised consumers to store up water for consumption during the period.

Areas to be affected include Afienya, Apollonia, Gbetsele, Ashaiman, Katamanso, Kakasunanka, Adjei Kojo, East Legon Trasaco, according to the statement.



In addition, Communities 1 to 25 of Tema, the Free Zones enclave, Tema Industrial Area, Dawhenya, Prampram, Spintex Road, Batsonaa, Coca Cola, Kasapreko, Manet, Lashibi, Klagon, Sakumono, and surrounding communities will be affected.



According to the statement, affected areas will be supplied with water through commercial tankers during the period.