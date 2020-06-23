Regional News

Parts of Accra to go without water

Water supply to parts of Accra will be cut from today, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, as the Ghana Water Company Limited shuts down its water treatment plant at the Weija Headworks for repair works.

A statement from the company on Monday said the shutdown is to enable its engineers to work on the raw water pipeline.



It will also afford the Accra West Region the opportunity to carry out repairs and maintenance work on defective valves on the main transmission lines.



The shutdown will affect water supply to Weija, Mallam Junction, Gbawe, Anyaa, Awoshie, Dansoman, Sakaman, Kaneshie, Lapaz, Nii Boi Town, Achimota and surrounding areas.



No deadline has been given for the completion of the maintenance work.

The company has thus asked consumers to “store as much water as possible”.



According to the Ghana Water Company, “water production and supply will resume as soon as they are done.



“The inconvenience this may cause is deeply regretted,” the statement said.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.