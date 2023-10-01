Parts of Tarkwa in blackout due to damaged transformer

The damaged transformer

Correspondence from Western Region:

Some communities within the Tarkwa township are living in darkness due to a damaged transformer at Cyanide junction in Tarkwa.



These communities, Nzemaline, Prisons, Cyanide and others have been living in darkness for the past four days.



According to the Tarkwa District Manager of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Ing. Odame Thompson, “someone made an attempt to extract oil from the transformer and in the process damaged the fins of the transformer, making the oil leak. It is the oil that cools the transformer’s temperature. This has damaged the 500 KVA transformer”.

“Now we have to go to Takoradi and Tema to find out if we can get a transformer to serve the affected communities. If we don’t get the same size, it means that we would have to embark on load rationing for the affected communities until we are able to repair the damaged one”, he noted.



Ing. Odame Thompson cautioned adjacent communities not to transfer load to any customer in the affected communities.



He said “If you don’t know and you call any electrician to transfer load to any affected person, I will not spare you. If I see anything like that, nobody should come to me, because I will take drastic action against such people”.