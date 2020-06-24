General News

Parts of the capital Accra hit by earth tremor

Some parts of the capital, Accra have been hit by an earth tremor.

This occurred thrice at around 11pm on Wednesday night, June 24, 2020.



Affected areas include Dzorwulu, Lapaz, Weija, Achimota, Gbawe, Madina, Tema among others.



The Ghana Seismic Center, under the Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA) is yet to confirm the reason for the tremor.



What is an earth tremor?



An earth tremor is a relatively small or short-lived movement of the earth’s surface caused by the same forces that produce earthquakes. Earth tremors are strong enough to be felt by people.

Scientists say earth tremors can occur when the force exerted on the rock mass exceeds its strength.



Earth tremors recorded in Ghana



Ghana experienced two earth tremors in 2019 and one in 2018. These tremors were recorded mostly in Accra, the capital.



Some Ghanaians took to social media to announce their experiences:





Anaa Satan is doing Galamsey underground?



???????????? #Earthtremor — RI¢HARD ???? (@Richard_Dwobeng) June 24, 2020

I’m at McCarthy hills and this earth tremor scaring me. It’s happening right now as I’m typing. #earthtremor — Apartment Therapy (@apt_therapy) June 24, 2020

If you felt the earth tremor in your area and your house is a duplex, get out for some time please. #earthtremor Accra — EL-DAD (@ChristDeKing) June 24, 2020

