Party unity, a pre-requisite to breaking the 8 - Constituency first vice chairman admonishes NPP

NPP vice chairman for Abuakwa North, Daniel Obeng Acquah

Source: Obeng Aquah, Contributor

The first vice chairman of Abuakwa North Constituency in the Eastern Region, Daniel Obeng Acquah popularly known as Ubuntu has cautioned the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to be mindful of their actions as party unity is key in securing the victory that they envisage in December 2024.

He made the call with an interaction with Nana Kwasi Asare on Nopras Fm on his political show “Ade kye mu nsem”.



He recounted the achievements of the NPP led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo despite the globally evidenced economic challenges and suggests there should be a continuity of the NPP government.



“There’s always a history to recount as the fortunes of the party were cut short in 2008 despite the innovative and solid achievements of John Agyekum Kuffour”, he said.

The party goes to the polls on Saturday, August 26, 2023, as they organise special delegate elections to select five aspirants out of the ten who have filed so far.



Daniel Obeng Acquah further intimidated that “everybody should be measured in their utterances since whatever we put out there in the public domain will be used against the party in the future by the opposition NDC”.



Though he has thrown his support for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, he was quick to mention that whomever the party delegates decide will be the direction to follow.