Pass law on organ donation, harvesting - Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital urges Parliament

Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital

The Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital has asked Parliament to provide a legal framework for organ donation and harvesting.

KBTH CEO Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah argued that transplantation is a more effective and cost-saving option that requires legislation.



A group of medical experts at Ghana’s Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) achieved a historic first by carrying out the nation’s first kidney transplants.



The procedures were performed on July 4 and 5, 2023, by the regional team, which included specialised medical professionals, nurses, and anaesthetists.



The KBTH Kidney Transplantation Program is supported by the First Skyy Group, which is helping patients pay $21,000 per transplant.

First Skyy Group Executive Chairman Eric Seddy Kutortse explaining the rationale behind the support said: “The Bible tells us to have compassion for our fellow human beings. Furthermore, we have been fortunate to be in positions where we have been able to create wealth. We believe that this wealth should be used to support kingdom work and humanity.”



Before the program was introduced, patients had to choose between travelling abroad or remaining on dialysis for GHS 400 per session.



“I am pleased that we have reached the point where, instead of bringing in foreign experts to perform the procedures, our local services are being used. And the areas for transplantation are not just limited to the kidney; we are also looking at liver transplant, cornea transplant, and other organs that can be transplanted.”



“Ultimately, we also need enabling legislation to ensure that this is supported. This will allow for more transplantations to take place, so that we can ensure that most patients are taken off dialysis. This will also result in significant cost savings for individuals and the country as a whole,” he stated.