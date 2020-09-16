General News

Passage of Public Universities Bill unconstitutional, withdraw it - UTAG

Prof. Akosua Adomako Ampofo, African Studies Lecturer & Acting Dean of International Programmes, UG

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) is urging for the withdrawal of the controversial Public Universities Bill.

According to the University of Ghana branch of the association, the Public Universities bill is unconstitutional, unnecessary and deeply harmful to the integrity of Ghana's public universities.



Addressing journalists at a press briefing in Accra on Wednesday, September 16, Prof. Akosua Adomako Ampofo said UTAG is not in approval of the obnoxious bill explaining that, the action will retrogress universities in the country.



"It poses a threat to the ability of students, lecturers, and administrators to carry out their day to day learning, teaching and research functions without fear if government dictates or reprisals," the Professor of African Studies & Acting Dean of International Programmes at the University of Ghana, Legon said.



Director of Programmes at CDD Ghana, Kojo Asante, on his part said the sponsors of the bill have not provided an honourable justification for the bill to be passed.



"Despite a proposal for the bill to be withdrawn, the cabinet has since not heeded to our proposal but we are calling for the bill to be withdrawn because it poses a threat to Ghana's growth in higher education and the autonomy of universities," he stressed.

Background:



The new Public Universities Bill signed by the Education Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, seeks to regulate the activities of public universities under one law.



The proposed law seeks to change the structure of the governing councils of the public universities with the majority of the members being appointed by the President.



According to the Education Ministry the Bill, "is to provide the procedure for the establishment of Public Universities, principles of management of public universities, the legal status of public universities, the procedure for financing Public universities and administration and supervision of the activities of Public universities and related matters."

