PassionAir, SEC refurbish the Neurosurgery Unit at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital

Korle Bu Teaching Hospital

Source: GNA

PassionAir in collaboration with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has commissioned a refurbished Neurosurgery Unit at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) to enhance neurosurgery treatment in the country.

Mr Samuel Abdul Razak Tachie, Corporate Affairs Manager, PassionAir, said the Airline’s participation not only underscored their commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility but also reflected their dedication to making a tangible difference in the communities they served.



He said for the past five years, PassionAir had been serving the Ghanaian domestic aviation market with a steadfast focus on safety, reliability, and customer satisfaction.



“However, as the number one domestic airline in Ghana today with the largest route network, our responsibility extends beyond the confines of the aviation industry.”



“We recognize the importance of giving back to society, and investing in healthcare infrastructure is a cornerstone of our corporate ethos,” he added.



Mr Tachie said the renovation of the Neurosurgical Unit was a testament to their belief in the transformative power of healthcare.

He said Neurosurgery was a specialised field that addressed complex neurological conditions, and that having a well-structured facility was crucial for delivering optimal patient care.



Mr Tachie said through their partnership with the SEC, they had revitalised the Unit with this renovation to create a conducive environment for patients and medical professionals.



He said sustainable healthcare development required a holistic approach, adding that they were ready to contribute their resources and expertise.



“As we look to the future, let us reaffirm our pledge to prioritize the well-being of our communities, let us continue to work together, hand in hand, towards building a healthier, more prosperous society for generations to come,” he added.



Mr Daniel Obarmey Tetteh, Director-General, SEC, said last year the Commission marked its 25th anniversary and it was part of their planning that they decided to support the refurbishment of the Neurological Unit.

He said the refurbishment of the Unit stood as a shining example of the profound impact that could be achieved when organisations came together with a shared purpose and a shared commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of others.



“The Neurosurgery Unit plays a pivotal role in providing critical care and medical treatment to those in need, and the enhancements made to its facilities will undoubtedly improve the quality of care and comfort for patients and their families,” he added.



Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah, Chief Executive Officer, KBTH called on corporate bodies, individuals, and other agencies to collaborate with the KBTH to renovate various wards in the hospital, make them fit for purpose and improve care given to patients.



He said as part of the programmes to mark the centenary of the KBTH, they had developed a programme called, “100 ways to celebrate the 100years.”



The CEO said the first way was to adopt a ward or a project campaign, adding that as a century-old institution, there were wards within the hospital that were in a state of disrepair, requiring renovation.

He said KBTH was a national asset and that its footprint in the healthcare space could not be overemphasised, adding that anything sowed in the project would have its effects and would be beneficial to all.



He said the neurosurgery ward was one of the busiest wards in the hospital with a very long waiting list, which affected the quality of care given to the patients.



“In fact, the ambience is very important as we are all aware and we trust that this renovation will give the patients the right atmosphere in which to recover and motivate our staff to give their best as they always do.”



The CEO said the Neurosurgery speciality was very critical in the health space and that all must do well in their parts to support the unit.



“Neurosurgeons in Ghana served countries like Sierra Leone, Liberia, and few others due to the absence of Neurosurgeons in those countries,” he added.

Dr Ampomah expressed his profound gratitude to SEC and Passion Air for the renovation of the department.