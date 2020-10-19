Passport application to be disrupted by relocation of Ridge office

Old passport office at Ridge

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has announced that the Passport Office will be relocated.

The Ministry said in a statement that the relocation of the Office at Ridge to its new office building will be from Tuesday, October 20 to Friday, October 23.



“This will result in the disruption of service delivery to the public,” the statement said.



“However, the office would resume operations on Monday, 26th October, 2020.”

The new office is located at Gamel Abdul Nasser Avenue near the British High Commission and the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ).



The Ministry said it regrets any inconveniences that will be caused by the relocation exercise.