Passport fees hike: I am terribly disappointed in Ghana’s Foreign Ministry – Okudzeto

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is North Tongu MP

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has expressed his disappointment in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ decision to significantly raise the cost of applying for a passport.

According to a post he made on social media, the MP said the move was insensitive and ill-timed.



He explained that the increment only exacerbates the financial strain on average Ghanaians amid a prolonged economic crisis and rising expense of living.



“I am terribly disappointed in Ghana’s Foreign Ministry for the astronomical increases in passport application fees,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.



Citing unsustainable economic conditions, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, told Parliament's Committee on Subsidiary Legislation that altering the fees will mitigate the current losses in passport booklet printing in the country.



However, members of the Minority in parliament had vehemently opposed the plan during discussions at the Foreign Affairs Committee.



They raised concerns that the abrupt introduction of such high fees disregards the current financial struggles that citizens are facing.

The North Tongu MP, in his post, reiterated that "As my NDC colleagues and I always maintained at the Foreign Affairs Committee, the current economic crisis and unprecedented high cost of living make it untenable to impose these draconian fees.



“We insisted at Committee that the worst case scenario could be a graduated approach when economic conditions improve but alas they ignored our advice and have gone ahead to impose these insensitive rates in one fell swoop."



Citizens have also expressed their displeasure that the sudden implementation of these higher levies will make matters worse for average Ghanaians, rather than relieving the country's financial burden.



The passport fee increment has sparked concerns about the foreign ministry's dedication to serving the interests of Ghanaians while guaranteeing that basic services are accessible.



Okudzeto Ablakwa has urged the foreign affairs ministry to reconsider its stance and take immediate corrective action.



He further vowed that the Minority will revisit this matter when parliament resumes from recess, signalling a continued push for accountability and fair treatment of citizens.

“The Ministry should reconsider this inimical action immediately. We shall surely revisit this matter when Parliament resumes from recess,” he added.



Read Okudzeto's tweet below:





I am terribly disappointed in Ghana’s Foreign Ministry for the astronomical increases in passport application fees.



As my NDC colleagues and I always maintained at the Foreign Affairs Committee, the current economic crisis and unprecedented high cost of living make it untenable… — Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) April 1, 2024

NOQ/AE