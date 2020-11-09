Pastor Otabil’s message inspired me to bite off robber’s penis – Victim

The Head Pastor of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Rev Mensa Otabil

The lady who bit off the penis of an alleged robber in Abompey in the Obuasi Municipality of the Ashanti Region, says a message from renowned preacher, Rev Mensa Otabil, inspired her to do so to defend herself.

Speaking Monday, November 9, 2020, on the ‘Anopa Bofo?’ morning show on Angel 102.9 FM, the victim (name withheld) said, hours before the attack by the robber, she had listened to a message by Pastor Otabil where the preacher spoke about boldness.



“I had listened to a message by Rev Mensa Otabil where he spoke about boldness and courage…so when the robber forcibly put the penis in my mouth, I remembered that and decided to be bold…,” she told host of the show, Nana Yaa Brefo.



According to the victim, the suspect, Emmanuel Ankron, 23, after allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting her, demanded her to give him a fellatio after after making away with her television set, mobile phone and an amount GHS5,50 on Saturday, November 7, at about 2am.



She said in the process of giving him the fellatio, she bit off the tip of the suspect’s penis.

According to her, the suspect also bit her back and run away leaving behind the stolen items.



History of robbery



The Obuasi District Police Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Martin Asenso, told Angel FM that Ankrong is a known criminal in the area whom they were already investing for similar robbery offenses.



The suspect is currently receiving treatment at a medical facility under police guard while the victim is to undergo further medical examination as part of the investigations.