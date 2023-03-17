Pastor allegedly killed on his farm by unknown assailants at Bonakye

File photo

Source: GNA

Residents of Bonakye, a suburb of the Nkwanta South Municipality in the Oti Region have been thrown into a state of apprehension following the alleged murder of the District Pastor of Narrow Gate Faith Ministry in charge of Bonakye, on his farm by unknown assailants.

The deceased, Pastor Bless Denutsi, a 50-year-old man, was found lifeless on his farm a few meters away from the Bonakye town in a supine position with blood oozing from his nose and ears believing that he was hit by sticks by his assailants.



Emilia Denutsi, wife of the deceased narrating the sad news to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during a visit to the scene said, the husband left home to the farm early hours of Wednesday, March 15, but failed to return as he usually does.



She narrated she became alarmed after all efforts to reach him proved futile.



“Later in the evening I went and informed some leaders of our Church about the situation after I went to the farm but didn’t find him.”

The leaders of the Church together with some members of the community then went in search of him but found the Pastor dead.



A team of Police officers from the Nkwanta South Municipal Command led by Detective Lance Corporal Kumi Seidu, visited the crime scene this morning and conveyed the body to the Nkwanta South Municipal morgue awaiting autopsy.



Superintendent of Police, Lawson Lartey, Nkwanta South Municipal Police Commander said the Police suspected foul play, have begun investigations into the death of the Man of God, and assured that the culprits would be brought to book.