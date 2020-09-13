General News

Pastor beats retreat, apologises after supporting colleague who murdered his own wife

Pastor Sylvester Ofori with his Barbara Tommey and pastor Ray Michael

A Ghanaian pastor, Ray Michael, who is the head pastor of Cedar Impact Miracle Church(CIMC) has rendered an apology for his Facebook post that seemed to support the US-based Ghanaian pastor, Sylvester Ofori, who murdered his own wife in America.

Ray Michael, who is known as Apostle General Ray Michael by his congregation, posted that “when you marry someone you don’t love, killing them at a point is inevitable. This is true following news of the murder of Barbara Tommey by her own husband, Sylvester Ofori.



His post received widespread condemnation on social media. Ray Michael initially defended his post, exchanging rebuttals with those who disagreed with him.



But with no success, he resorted to blocking the people who disagreed before finally deleting his post.



But 24 hours afterwards, a seeming remorseful Ray Michael has issued a notice, apologizing to the general public.



"I would like to officially apologise for a miscommunication made yesterday on Facebook on the rather sensitive subject.

Apparently the main intent of my post about effect of bad marriages was grossly miscommunicated.



I would like to reecho that I do not and will never justify murder nor approve in any way what the supposed pastor did to his wife. Never! I sincerely apologise if my choices of words communicated otherwise," the apology read in part.







News of the murder of Barbara Tommey by Sylvester Ofori has sent shockwaves round the world, especially the fact that she was shot 7 times.

