Crime & Punishment

Pastor granted bail for building without permit

He is to provide two sureties, one of whom must be a civil servant

Nyabledzi Prosper, Pastor in charge of Porters Garden, a worship place in Hohoe, has been granted bail in the sum of GHC3,000 by the Hohoe Magistrate Court for building without a development permit.

Nyabledzi pleaded not guilty to the charge and will reappear in Court on August 5.



Prosecuting, Mr. Frank Azila-Gbettor, Chief Environmental Health Assistant at the Hohoe Municipal Assembly, told the Court presided over by Mr. Peter Anongdare that the accused was illegally building a chapel without obtaining the requisite permit as required by law.



He said on July 8, 2016, the Hohoe Municipal Assembly Development Taskforce on their routine duties to validate development projects in Hohoe town visited Atabu off Fodome road and realised that the accused was building the facility in an unapproved area.



The Prosecution said the taskforce noted the building was on a marshy area designated for agricultural use.

Mr. Azila-Gbettor said the accused was asked to stop work and produce permit for inspection within two weeks but he refused.



He said on February 20, 2018, the taskforce revisited the site and posted a stop work notice and proceeded to demolish portions of the Chapel after inactivity from the accused.



The Prosecution said despite the demolishing, the accused continued building without permit and even attacked officers on the field.



He said anytime there was a downpour, the basement of the chapel became immersed in water.



Mr. Azila-Gbettor prayed the Court to compel the accused to demolish the structure in the area to promote agricultural production.

