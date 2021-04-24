Pastor shot in church at Manso Nkwanta

The victim, Isaac Opoku is said to be the head Pastor of End Time Evangelical Ministry

A pastor believed to be in his 40s has reportedly been shot at Yawkrom, near Manso Nkwanta in the Amansie West District of the Ashanti Region.

According to reports, the victim whose name was given as Isaac Opoku, the head Pastor of End Time Evangelical Ministry, was shot at a close range by the assailants when he was preparing for a church service.



Reports say, the unknown hoodlums had entered the church premises under the guise of seeing the pastor for counseling; they walked directly to the victim and inquired from him whether he was Isaac Opoku.



Recounting the incident, an eyewitness Kaakyire Amoako explained that, as soon as the pastor confirmed his name, one of the robbers asked him to say his last prayer before he would shoot him.



He alleged that the preacher was dumbfounded, obliged to the request of the assailant, bowed his head and started muttering some words.



After praying he raised his head only to be shot in the chest by one of the criminals, while the other who was also armed with a gun, stood outside surveying the area.

Currently, grieving residents of Yawkrom are unable to ascertain what might have led to the gruesome action of the assailants.



However, the two gunmen who were wearing nose masks fled the scene entering a nearby bush, reports say.



The victim was rushed to the St. Martins Hospital at Agroyesum for medical attention when desperate cries by some terrified church members attracted people to the church.



Meanwhile, a complaint has been lodged with the Manso Nkwanta District Police Command and an official statement from the victim has been taken.