Pastor suspected of burning married woman to death in grips of Oda Police

The late 42-year-old woman, Mrs. Ama Nkansah Appiah died on Tuesday May 2, 2023

Correspondence from Eastern Region

A self-styled man of God presumed to be in his early 50s is in the grips of the Akyem Oda Divisional Police Command in the Eastern Region for allegedly burning a married woman to death with anointing oil.



Pastor Isaac Okyeam, popularly known as Pastor Owusu has been arrested in connection with the death of the 42-year old woman by name Mrs. Ama Nkansah Appiah who died last Tuesday, May 02, 2023 at the Korle-bu teaching hospital in Accra where she had been transferred from the Akyem Oda Government Hospital after sustaining bodily burns suspected to have been caused by the said man of God.



A junior sister of the deceased, Adwoa Gloria narrating the circumstances surrounding the incident said, her sister, on Tuesday 25th April, 2023 as usual visited the home of Pastor Isaac Okyeam, her supposed spiritual father, at Akyem Asawase, a suburb of Akyem Awisa in the Birim-South district of the Eastern Region, where he practices his ministry, for consultations.



Adwoa Gloria furthered that her sister returned home later same day burnt and in a critical condition with all efforts by her husband and sisters to get her to disclose the cause of her predicament proving futile.



She was subsequently rushed to and admitted at the Oda government hospital but was later referred to the Korle-bu teaching hospital in Accra when her condition deteriorated in the process, leading to her untimely death.

Determined to unearth the cause of her sister’s death, she said the family’s discoveries later pointed to her visit to the pastor as the root of the burns.



“I took her dress and it reeked of the oil used by pastors which aroused the husband’s suspicion that the burns were not caused by gas as previously suspected but rather a visit to a pastor, unfortunately, she died on Tuesday,” disclosed Adwoa Gloria.



The deceased’s family who strongly suspected Pastor Isaac Okyeam’s involvement in Adwoa’s death confronted him but he denied the accusation.



“I led them to the place and it was evident that my sister suffered the burns at his place, her footprints were all over the place, there was a bucket containing a mixture of oils of various types, candles and a partially burnt mattress,” she narrated.



Based on these, the said man of God was picked up to assist the police in their investigations.





The pastor also suffered burns



Pastor Okyeam’s suspected involvement in the victim’s death has been further deepened by visible burns on his right hand and leg.



According to Adwoa Gloria, further investigations conducted have revealed that indeed the pastor, upon her sister’s visit to his place applied a spiritual oil during the course of their engagement which inexplicably caught fire, resulting in the injuries to both of them which later led to the death of her sister.



Police investigations continue into the case.