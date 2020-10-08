Pastor urges Ghanaians to ensure peaceful general elections

Ghana goes to the polls on December 7

Pastor Christian Abangiba, the Founder of Divine Mountains of Mysteries international, in the Garu District of the Upper East Region, has called on Ghanaians to ensure that peace in the country is maintained during the 2020 general elections and beyond.

“The major thing Ghanaians need to know is that the only country which was handed over to us is Ghana our homeland, which has always been a peaceful place over the past years and this year should not be an exception,” Pastor Abangiba noted.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Bolgatanga, Pastor Abangiba appealed to Ghanaians not to jeopardize the peace and security in the country and urged the politicians to accept the results of the elections in good faith, to ensure continuity in development.



He said Ghana was seen as a beacon of democracy in Africa and had attracted many people from various countries to settle and invest peacefully in the country.



He said, “as Ghanaians, the comfort we request lies in our hands, knowing you are not above the rules and regulations governing the country, therefore, respecting each other as brothers and sisters is a mandatory thing with regards to the golden rule, do unto others as you want them to do unto them.

“The election will pass but our relations will not pass, at the end of the election we will still need each other’s help, there should not be a situation where after the election your relationship with your brother or sister becomes bad.”



He urged the youth not to allow themselves to be used by politicians to cause mayhem during the election as politicians would not remember them after the exercise.



The Pastor called on Christians, regardless of which church they belonged, not to sell their conscience and faith to influence the results of the election to favour a particular party.



He referred to Jesus Christ as a Peaceful man and underscored the need for politicians especially Christians to emulate his exemplary life to ensure peace, before, during and after the election.