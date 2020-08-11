General News

'Pastor was convicted to pay a fine, not jailed' – Police ‘schools’ Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Director of public affairs at the Police Service, Supt. Mrs. Sheila Abayie-Buckman has clarified former president Mahama’s claims of a pastor and his two followers serving a four-year term for flouting the ban on social gatherings.

According to her, the statement is false as the pastor was only convicted to pay a fine which was later footed by the church of Pentecost.



“The pastors are not in jail. They were convicted by the court but they weren’t convicted to go and spend time in jail. They were asked to pay a fine but because they couldn’t pay, they were kept until sometime in July the Church of Pentecost volunteered to pay it.”



She added that checks with the prisons service in Volta Region revealed that these people were truly released.

“After the Church of Pentecost offered to pay their fine, we checked with the prisons service in Volta region and found out that they have been released,” she stated.



Nonetheless, former President John Dramani Mahama has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to grant clemency to the said pastor and his two followers who he claimed were jailed for four years for flouting the ban on public gatherings.

