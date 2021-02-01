Pastors, Imams must learn to digitize their work – Franklin Cudjoe

IMANI Africa President, Franklin Cudjoe

With the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in March last year, it had many dire consequences on all sectors of the economy.

This made heads of various sectors restrategized their plans to make use of digitization to stay in business.



It is in this light that the President of Imani Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has asked all religious leaders to learn how to digitize their work in the era of coronavirus.



He stated that all members who would want to fellowship must get registered online and the sermon for the day be sent to them via their social media platform; specifically, Whatsapp.



With how these religious organizations can still make their monies, he asked that all offertories be sent to a designated number provided by the Church or Mosque anytime there is a service.



This digitized way is to limit the number of people gathered at these places of worship for activities.

Taking to his Facebook page to register his displeasure on why religious organizations were not banned yet, President Akufo-Addo only placed a ban on weddings, funerals, parties, cinemas, pubs, night clubs, among other social gatherings, the social commentator said, "Frankly I expected all religious activities to be banned. Pastors and Imams must learn to digitize their work. Register all members, send them sermons on Whatsapp, and let them momo their offertory."



