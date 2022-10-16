Pastors to petition Akufo-Addo over galamsey after prayers

A section of the visiting clergy offering prayers

The Christian Council of Ghana has hinted that the leadership of the Christian Ecumenical Bodies in Ghana will on Monday present a petition to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with regard to the effects of illegal mining and its effects on the environment.

According to a Graphic.com report, the petition seeks to compel the government to take swift steps to curb the destruction of Ghana’s forest reserves and water bodies through the activities of illegal miners.



The Christian body has said it is deeply concerned about the devastation that illegal mining (galamsey) has caused the country, and the negative health and economic effect it will have on the country's future.



Ahead of the presentation of the petition on Monday, October 17, 2022, the Christian leaders would address a press conference at the Assemblies of God Church Head Office at Osu in Accra, to remind Ghanaians of their mandate to keep the environment and be responsible stewards.



“We wish to remind Ghanaians of our mandate to keep the environment and be responsible stewards of same,” the General Secretary of the Christian Council, Rev Dr Cyril Fayose has indicated.



Selected members of the clergy have stepped up their support for the government’s fight against the illegal small-scale mining, galamsey, menace.



Dozens of these Christian religious leaders took a tour of some galamsey sites in the Eastern region to assess the level of damage and to pray for divine intervention on the issue.

The area was heavily forested and they were accompanied by some security officials. Some of the shots show what appears to be abandoned excavators and other mining machinery.



In a video shared by Accra-based UTV, titled: “Christian Ecumenical Bodies in Ghana tour some 'galamsey' sites in Eastern Region,” the leaders are seen at the site singing patriotic songs, including the infamous ‘Yen Ara Asaase Ni’ and other patriotic songs.



They are later seen offering prayers.



“We pray that our people will humble themselves and change from our wicked ways… heal our land and save us, heal our nation,” the pastor leading the prayer is heard saying.







NYA/KPE