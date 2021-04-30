Pastors who criticized Mahama quiet under Akufo-Addo because of money - Rev Mensah

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Rev. Dr. James Mensah, a founding member of the National Association of Clergy, has opined that some pastors who have refused to criticise this administration over ills compared to how they slammed the previous administration fear losing their ‘daily bread’.

He was responding to a question on why some men of God who slammed former President John Dramani Mahama have refused to criticize the current administration over ills in the government.



Speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5fm, he said men of God must be bold in criticizing the government.



He said men of God should not be afraid in talking because the Bible they preach is political.



He explained that the Bible contains democracy, theocracy, and social parties.



Rev. Dr. Mensah said men of God hold political keynote and should be able to call out the government if they are not performing to the satisfaction of the electorates.



He however cautioned that the criticisms from men of God or their corrections should be in a modern way.

“There should no attacks, insults but rather constructive criticism”, he added.



He said there shouldn’t be any hot exchanges between men of God and politicians because it is not healthy.



He stressed that as objective as men of God should be, they should not be selective in criticizing their leaders.



Those who do that he noted are discriminatory and not objective.



“When they perform well, commend them but if they go wayward, criticize them. Those who have refused to criticize as they did in the past are afraid they will lose their daily bread. Those men of God do not want to lose those benefits so they have refused to talk. That is how I see it. If a government came and you criticized them but there is a change of government and yet, you cannot talk, then it means they wanted their government to take over. The government has taken over and so whether good or bad, they will not talk. They are like sycophants and not credible,” he said.