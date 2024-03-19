Pat Thomas steers unforgettable night of musical fusion in Belgium

Pat Thomas with his band after their performance in Belgium

Source: Promoter Koolic, Contributor

Pat Thomas, a musical prodigy who hails from Agona in the Ashanti Region, is a living legend in the world of Highlife music. With a rich family background steeped in music, Pat Thomas has left an indelible mark on the global music scene.

Born into a family of musicians, Pat Thomas inherited a deep love for music from his parents. Under the tutelage of his uncle Onyina, who shared the stage with iconic artists like Nat King Cole and Miriam Makeba, Pat honed his skills in band organization and music composition from a young age. Learning to play the guitar and drums during his formative years, Pat embarked on his musical journey by joining the Blue Monks band in Accra in the early 1970s, setting the stage for his illustrious career.



Throughout his career, Pat Thomas has garnered numerous accolades, including being crowned Mr. Golden Voice of Africa in 1978 and winning the ECRAC Award of the Year. His 1991 album "Sika Ye Mogya" further solidified his status as a musical icon, earning him the prestigious Album of the Year award.



Venturing beyond the borders of Ghana, Pat Thomas took his musical talents to Europe, captivating audiences in every city with his band, the Anabos. From London to Canada, Pat's soulful melodies resonated with listeners, earning him a dedicated fan base worldwide. With 15 albums to his credit, Pat Thomas continues to inspire future generations of musicians, including his daughter Nana Yaa, who has emerged as one of Ghana's top female vocalists.



Pat Thomas recently graced the stage at The Centrale in Belgium, delivering a mesmerizing performance that transcended cultural boundaries. Joining him were esteemed Ghanaian artists such as Rebbel Ashes, known for his captivating vocals and massive following in Belgium. He was one of the backing vocalists during the Pat Thomas show in Belgium. Rebbel Ashes recently released a new song titled "Activate," which has gained over 500k streams on streaming platforms.



Supported by a talented ensemble of musicians, including Kwame MulZz, who curated the band for the event, Pat Thomas mesmerized the audience with his timeless classics and infectious rhythms.



Band members:

The band for Pat Thomas's unforgettable performance in Belgium comprised a stellar lineup of musicians:



Ike Yeboah: Drums



Bra Emma: Percussion



Raffaello Visconti & Abaa Poliwa: Guitars



Eric Amour: Trumpet



Doyin Smith: Saxophone

Josh Poku: Bass Guitar



Crazy Keyz: Keyboard



Rebbel Ashes & Edward Buadee: Backing Vocalists



Pat Thomas's performance in Belgium exemplifies the enduring power of high-life music to unite people from diverse backgrounds.



With his unparalleled talent and unwavering dedication to his craft, Pat Thomas continues to leave an indelible mark on the global music scene, cementing his legacy as a true maestro of Highlife music.