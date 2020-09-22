Patients urged to go home at Ho Municipal Hospital

Some patients were asked to go home upon arrival at the hospital

Patients at the Ho Municipal Hospital have been directed to go home or seek medical attention in private hospitals due to the industrial action by a segment of health workers.

At the time of visiting, the Ghana News Agency (GNA) observed that patients were not being attended to by the doctors.



At the maternity ward, a pregnant patient disclosed that she was told to go home.



“I did not sleep the entire night due to pains in my stomach. I begged to be attended to but they failed and asked that I go home because nurses are on strike.”

Another patient, who was on admission due to an accident over the weekend, said, “Since the strike action, we have been lying here without care, and not knowing whether a doctor or nurse will come around. I pray that the government listens to their demands so they can return.”



Some patients also said they were asked to go home and return when the strike was over.



Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA), the Allied Associations including the Ghana Physician Assistants Association (GPAA) and Ghana Association of Certified Registered Anesthetists (GACRA) embarked on a strike on Monday to back demands for improved conditions of service.