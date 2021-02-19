6
Paul Adom-Otchere under attack for defending 'abysmal’ Hawa Koomson

Fri, 19 Feb 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There have been some controversies sparking up on Social Media since the appearance of the Minister-designate for the Fisheries and Aquaculture Hawa Koomson at the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

Some social media users have heavily criticised the minister-designate over what they say is her inability to properly articulate herself as someone designated to assume the position of a sector minister.

The host of Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana, Paul Adom-Otchere has, however, jumped to the defence of the nominee, describing her critics as “blockheads” who have misjudged the minister nominee.

Paul Adom-Octhere’s outburst at critics of Hawa Koomson has attracted several social media reactions.

According to some social media users, the journalist is only trying to defend the abysmal performance of the nominee.

Others are also of the view that there is a political colouration to his defence.

