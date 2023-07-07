Paul Hopeson Kwaw declares intent to contest in Jomoro NPP parliamentary primaries

Paul Hopeson Kwaw, renowned Debt and Investment Chief and accountant

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Paul Hopeson Kwaw, a renowned Debt and Investment Chief and accountant, has declared his intention to contest in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries in the Jomoro Constituency of the Western Region.

Paul Hopeson Kwaw who comes from the Takinta community in Jomoro, in 2015 contested in the Jomoro NPP parliamentary primaries and lost to Paul Essien.



From 2004 till date, Jomoro has become a swing constituency in Western Region.



The NPP won the seat in 2016 and lost it in 2020.



The constituency is currently being occupied by Dorcas Afo-Toffey of NDC.



Speaking exclusively to this newsman, Daniel Kaku at Takinta, Paul Hopeson Kwaw who agreed with party leadership to allow then NPP's MP Paul Essien to run unopposed in 2020 as the party's candidate, has stated that, "this is the right time for me contest and I'm going to pick nomination form to contest in this year's Jomoro NPP Parliamentary Primaries".

He was optimistic that he was going to recapture Jomoro parliamentary seat for NPP in 2024.



"In the 2015 parliamentary primaries, I contested and lost but I campaigned for the party to win the seat for the first time in 2016 and unfortunately we lost it to the NDC in 2020, I decided to contest in the parliamentary primaries but the party leadership spoke to us to allow Paul Essien who was then Jomoro NPP to run unopposed but now that our Constituency is an orphan Constituency, the road is cleared for any NPP member to contest in the parliamentary primaries and I'm making an official announcement that I'm going to contest this round.



Based on my loyalty to the NPP, I believe in our distinguished delegates that they are going to elect me as their Parliamentary Candidate to recapture the Jomoro Parliamentary seat for NPP in 2024 and I'm very optimistic that they will not disappoint me if I get the mandate from them; I will recapture the Jomoro Parliamentary seat for NPP in 2024,” he stated.



Paul Hopeson Kwaw who was once the General Secretary for the Nzema Association of the US and the secretary for the Atlanta Chapter, seized the opportunity to call the rank and file of the party to rally behind the Akufo-Addo-led government to stabilize the economy of Ghana to benefit every Ghanaian.



He also promised to use his vast experience in politics to unite the rank and file of the Jomoro NPP during and after the upcoming parliamentary primaries.

"As a staff accountant of Interscience laboratories in US, I was responsible for the day-to-day operations of the facility. I negotiated pricing contracts for lab tests with key pharmaceutical companies such as Abbott Laboratories, SANOFI, Pfizer, etc.”



For the New York City Office of Budget and Management (OMB), I was attached to the Office of Budget Review (OBR). The unit was responsible for 1) Finalizing the city's 4-Year Financial Plan and Annual Budget for The City Councils Approval. 2). I was responsible for forecasting the annual energy budget for all the city's agencies and allocating each agency’s energy budget, totalling approximately $900 million dollars.



The energy budgets included fuel for city vehicles, heating costs for city facilities, including buildings, and street lighting. 3) Responsible for budget modification approval between cost centers, bureaus, units, and offices. A typical budget modification request was above $10 million dollars. 4) The unit was responsible for maintaining and publishing annual citywide contracts for all the agencies,” he disclosed.



"At City of Atlanta Department of Finance, as a Senior Budget Manager, I was responsible for the budget of various city agencies, including Public Works, Sanitation, Water & Wastewater Management, Aviation, Parks and Recreation, Law, & Police departments. I also had the responsibility of approving agencies' budget modification requests. A typical budget modification request was under $2 million dollars", he added.



"About Debt and Investment Office in Atlanta, I had oversight of the city's outstanding debt totalling approximately $7.2 billion dollars. The annual debt service payments for both principal and interest totalled approximately $1 billion dollars. I participated in 44 bond and commercial paper transactions between 2008 and 2018. The minimum transaction size was $150 Million.

I also participated in road shows for bond transactions; notable water and wastewater, and Aviation bonds. I participated in rating agency presentations with S&P, Moody's, and Fitch during bond transactions and rating upgrades. I had oversight of a $2.4 billion investment portfolio.



I managed the city's bank accounts, totalling approximately 150 various accounts. Notable projects financed by the bonds issued include the Maynard Jackson International Terminal at Atlanta's Hartsfield airport, Atlantic Station, Atlanta Beltline, Watershed Reservoir tunnel, Watershed Facility Building, Mercedes Stadium, etc," he said this as part of his profile.



"I will use my vast experience and knowledge to unite the Jomoro NPP to recapture the Jomoro Parliamentary seat for NPP in 2024. One thing I dislike in my life is disunity so through all my engagements with party members I have been preaching unity because I have realized that without unity, we cannot win the Jomoro Parliamentary seat in 2024. I have advised my campaign managers and supporters not to engage in politics of hate speech", he said.



He, therefore, called on the delegates of Jomoro to vote massively for him to lead them to victory in 2024.



Paul Hopeson Kwaw is currently a senior member of NPP in Atlanta in the US and Jomoro Constituency.

He played a key role in the inauguration of the NPP Atlanta Chapter in 2001.



Paul Hopeson Kwaw currently holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Pace University of New York and an MBA from Georgia State University.