Paul Twum Barimah tops as best first time MP

The Member of Parliament for Dormaa East, Paul Apraku Twum Barimah, has been adjudged the best first-time Member of Parliament in 2022.

Watch Parliament, a civil society organization, recognized the outspoken member of parliament for his in-depth, researched works, contributions at committee meetings, valuable contributions on the floor of parliament as a first-timer, and intelligent publications in print media and analysis.



His selection was also based on his contributions to the electronic media on national issues regarding oil and gas, mining, industry, energy, finance, security, and agriculture. His performance comes as a surprise to many when he does not even have a ministerial post to add to his duties.



Paul Twum Barimah was chosen as the best among his peers in a survey conducted by Watch Parliament on some Ghanaian technocrats and artisans who are familiar with parliamentary procedures.



He was followed by the Honourable Samuel Abu Jinapor, Member of Parliament for Damongo, and Minister for Lands and Natural Resources. The Member of Parliament for Nhiaeso, Hon. Dr. Stephen Amoah, placed third. The MP for Kwadaso, Honourable Dr. Kingsley Nyarko, placed 4th, followed by the Member of Parliament for Karaga, Mohammed Amin, who placed 5th.



The Member of Parliament for Techiman, Martin Agyei Mensah Korsah, placed 6th, followed by Hassan Tampuli, MP for Gushegu (7th), Alexander Akwesi Aquah, MP for Akim Oda, placed 8th, and Vincent Ekow Assafuah, old Tafo, and Francis Asenso Boakye, MP for Bantama, placing 9th and 10th, respectively.

His contributions to national issues on the floor of parliament have been described as extraordinary by parliamentary monitors, especially for a first-timer who should have been studying the trend in his first term in parliament.



Paul’s outstanding performance in Parliament stems from his immediate association with some notable and experienced members of parliament like Honourable Alexander Afenyo Markin, Deputy Majority Leader, Majority Chief Whip, Honourable Frank Annor Dompreh, Majority Leader, and Honourable Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, which has fast-tracked his immediate rise to prominence.



Today, Paul Apraku Twum Barimah was recognized by parliamentary watchers as the best first-time MP in Parliament in 2022. His contributions to community development in his constituency have also been described as welcoming among his constituents.



Paul Twum Barimah is a member of the Bui Dam Authority and Ghana Publishing Corporation boards, a member of the parliamentary committee on energy and foreign affairs, and also serves on the Parliament Poverty Reduction Strategy Committee.