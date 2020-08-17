General News

Pay attention to active cases – President Akufo-Addo

The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has asked Ghanaians to pay critical attention to the number of active COVID-19 cases when counting the number of cases the country has recorded, rather than concentrating on the positive cases recorded.

The president in his 15th address to the nation on measures taken to curb the spread of the virus said a closer look at the active cases indicates that policies and measures put in place by his government is working, the reason why the number of active cases keeps going down.



According to the president, from the last time he updated the country till his latest update, Ghana’s active cases have reduced drastically from 3,307 to 1847.



He revealed that 40,567 persons have recovered, adding that the recovery rates have improved from 89.5 to 95.1 per cent. The number of deaths, he said stands 0.5 per cent.

He added that there are no backlogs of tests at testing centres, stating that Ghana has conducted 427,121 tests so far and results are made available within 48 hours when the sample is taken.



The president also announced that the North East, Savanna, Upper East and Upper West Regions has not recorded any positive cases for some time and he used the opportunity to encourage the residents to maintain the record.





