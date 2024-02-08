Pay close attention to the Nana Addo-Bawumia union and how it operates - Joyce Bawah

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama

The Special Aide to the National Democratic Congress's (NDC) flagbearer, John Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, has raised concerns about the partnership between President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

In a post on X on February 8, she cautioned Ghanaians to pay attention to how the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia partnership works, citing political manoeuvring in the partnership



"We should all pay close attention to the Nana Addo/Bawumia union and how it operates. This union may be willing to sacrifice the ‘marriage’ for political gain and may try to deceive us by presenting a separation of the union just as a matter of convenience.



"Just like the attempt to discredit the #24HourEconomy, any effort to decouple the union will fail because we know that this union, built on lies, will do anything for power, even if it means a complete dissolution of the union."



Meanwhile, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has stated that his primary motivation has been to find solutions that enhance lives, improve public services and drive societal progress.



He expressed his satisfaction in solving problems and affirmed his commitment to doing more if given the mandate to lead as president.



“For me, to lead is to solve. Indeed, all my adult life, my biggest motivation is about finding solutions; solutions that improve lives; solutions that make public services efficient and accessible; solutions that make society progress; solutions that protect the public purse; solutions that make our businesses competitive.

“I derive my greatest satisfaction from solving problems and I have done so whenever I am given the opportunity and will do more if I am given the mandate to do so,” he said at a public lecture on February 7 at the UPSA auditorium in Accra.



He emphasised a commitment to addressing longstanding systemic issues through innovative approaches, particularly digitalization.



Below is her post





