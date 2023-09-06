Pay our compulsory arbitral awards, August salary by October 30 – CETAG to Gov’t

File photo

The Colleges of Education Teachers Association (CETAG) has given the government October 30, 2023 to pay the compulsory arbitral award and August salary and other allowances owed members of the association.

This comes on the back of CETAG calling off its strike action in all the 46 colleges of education across the country.



The Association during a voting supervised by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Association had a majority of the members voting to call-off the strike action on September 4, 2024.



“On the basis of the voting outcome above, the strike is suspended/call-off based on a majority decision with effect from Tuesday, 5thSeptember, 2023. CETAG shall advise itself if by 31st of October, 2023 all theArbitral Awards have not been implemented by the Employer/Ministry of Education.

“ALL MEMBERS ARE EXPECTED TO RESUME WORK LATEST BY THURSDAY, 7TH SEPTEMBER, 2023,” the Association indicated.



