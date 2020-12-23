Pay us before you go on break - EC temporal staff roars

EC Chair, Jean Mensa

Some aggrieved temporal staff of the Electoral Commission (EC) who were used for the voter exhibition exercise are demanding for their pay.

The affected persons say they have not been paid after the exhibition exercise ended.



They have therefore appealed to the EC to pay them before going on break today, Monday, December 23, 2020.



A spokesperson of the group (name withheld) told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that efforts to retrieve their money have proved futile.



She lamented they will not be able to celebrate Christmas and New Year because their pay has not been released.



The Electoral Commission in September this year described the exhibition of the voters register as successful.

Details the EC revealed that 7,969,887 persons verified their details during the 10-day provisional voter’s exhibition exercise.



The number represented 46.9 percent of the total number of voters in the provisional register.



Despite the success chalked, the temporal staff who managed the exercise are yet to be paid.



The spokesperson said they are disappointed with the EC for failing to pay them.



She wants the group to be paid before the EC breaks.