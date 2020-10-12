Paying my debt - An autobiography of a trade unionist, mining activist and patriot

Daniel Owusu-Koranteng, Author, Paying My Debt

Source: Michael Addo, Contributor

A renowned Trade Unionist, environmentalist and Mining Activist of Wacam, Daniel Owusu-Koranteng has published an autobiography titled “Paying My Debt”.

The book which narrates the difficulties in his early life because of the death of his father when he was about Nine (9) years also touched on his challenges as a Trade Unionist and mining activist.



The book explains the reasons for his passion for helping the poor and commitment to the protection of national interest.



Despite his accomplishments in many spheres of life for which the CNN described him as a “Man of many Missions”, Mr Daniel Owusu-Koranteng describes himself as a debtor and acknowledges that his life had been made possible by the lives of many people . “I owe many people so much that I cannot pay in my lifetime”, he says.



According to him, he is a debtor who is paying his debt to his country through his commitment to the poor and vulnerable people.



According to the author, it took him five ( 5) years to complete the writing of the book and he shares some of the difficulties he encountered in the writing of the book . He stated that he was devastated when his good friend Prof. F. K. A. Allotey, the renowned Scientist who was writing the Foreword of the book told him that he would complete the writing of the Foreword on his return to Ghana after his short trip outside the country.

Unfortunately, Prof Allotey died whilst on the trip outside Ghana. Rev. Peter John Moss, a British was his Teacher in English and Literature in English and French. According to Mr Daniel Owusu-Koranteng, Rev Peter John Moss mentored him in Writing and Literary skills at Nkawkaw Secondary School (Kawsec) and he agreed to edit the book but died after editing part of the book.



Describing himself as a futurist, Daniel Owusu-Koranteng shares the lessons of his life with current and future generations on the need to protect national resources to benefit current and future generations.



The yet to be launched book “Paying My Debt" is fated to be a source of inspiration to many people and encouragement to many Ghanaians especially the youth to put national interests above every other interest.



Describing himself as a futurist, the author believes that “ the current generation lives on the legacy of the previous generation and the hope of the future generation.”

Source: Michael Addo, Contributor