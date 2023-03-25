0
Menu
News

Paying school fees still herculean task for most families in Africa - Report

Students At Kyebi A file photo of students

Sat, 25 Mar 2023 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

A new World Bank Report says payment of school fees is giving many families in sub-Saharan Africa a financial headache, creating a barrier to education.

It also states that about 54 percent of the adult population is extremely concerned about paying for their children’s education and that 29 percent is more concerned about paying school fees than monthly bills, such as medical expenses.

The report, titled Global Findex Database for 2022, is the Bank’s definitive source of data on global access to financial services, from payments to savings and borrowing.

Economic challenges contribute to the fact that Africa has the highest rates of education exclusion among the six developing regions in the world. Since the economy in Africa empowers men more than women, the burden of worry affects mostly females.

The report stated that their most significant financial worry was at 31 percent, compared with 26 percent of men.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ashaiman swoop: Some soldiers shared viral photos - Military PRO
NPP supporters were bussed to boo Mahama at Damongo - NDC
Uganda government responds to US threat over anti-LGBTQ+ law
Bagbin 'cautions' Afenyo-Markin
NPP MP points out Adakabre's 'lies' over Bawumia's Kejetia market visit
US warns Uganda of potential 'repercussions' if LGBTQ law takes effect
Wife of Anthony Boakye barred from observing widowhood rites
Akufo-Addo wants to convert EC into NPP HQ annex - Ablakwa
Akufo-Addo has done 300% better than Mills-Mahama – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
I will make Akufo-Addo’s life after office a living hell - Barker-Vormawor swears
Related Articles: