2
Menu
News

Payment of coupons, principals of old bonds to resume on March 13 - Government

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo Ken Ofori Atta1erfr Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister and President Akufo-Addo (right)

Tue, 28 Feb 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Government’s payment of matured coupons and principal of old bonds is set to resume on March 13, 2023.

This follows the conclusion of the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

In a statement on February 27, 2023, the Finance Ministry said the new bonds settled and listed will become the new benchmark bonds.

“The Ministry of Finance will work with relevant stakeholders, as agreed, to ensure that these new benchmark securities become the basis for deepening the domestic sovereign bond market,” the Finance Ministry stated.

Meanwhile, the Finance Ministry said the S&P Global Ratings which raised Ghana’s local currency sovereign credit ratings from selective default (SD) to ‘CCC+/C’, acknowledges the successful completion of the DDEP.

“On Friday, 24th February 2023, S&P Global Ratings raised Ghana’s local currency sovereign credit ratings from selective default (SD) to ‘CCC+/C’. This acknowledges the completion of the DDEP with a successful delivery of new securities to bondholders. In doing so, the selective default is substantially cured”.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat
Ablakwa vs. Rev. Kusi Boateng: 'The system is working' – Okoe Boye
Tension brews in Police Service over promotion
Otumfuo restores land forcefully seized from owner by Amakomhene
Ghana votes against Russia again
I am full of demons if you claim pork is possessed – Sefa Kayi to Sonnie Badu
Three times Rev. Boakye courted public controversy
Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of Resurrection Power New Generation Church is dead
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
Related Articles: