Peace Council among biggest threats to peace and stability - Sam George

Sam George is MP for Ningo Prampram

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Sam George, has called for the dissolution of the National Peace Council for exhibiting hypocrisy towards political parties in the country on matters of violence arising from the ongoing voter registration exercise.

According to him, the National Peace Council is “one of the biggest threats to the peace and stability of the country’s democracy.”



He described on Joy FM’s Newsfile as disingenuous, the attempt by any group to generalize the political temperature rising in the country by saying that both political parties are involved.



He remarks follows on the heels of calls by the Peace Council for calm amidst brutalities arising from the ongoing voter registration exercise.



Chairman of the Council, Prof Emmanuel Asante in a statement said the incidents were prevalent among the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



He highlighted happenings in the Ejura-Sekyere-Odumase Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Kasoa in the Central Region, Asutifi South, and Tano South Constituencies in the Ahafo Region, as some hotspots.

Hon. Sam George however furiously said the Council is being hypocritical to blame the issues on both parties.



“I hold a personal view that the National Peace Council should be disbanded because they are the biggest threat to the peace and stability of our democracy. The reason being the hypocritical stance of that organization. They always seek to make equivalence the basis of their statements.



“This is what has raised the temperature. First and foremost, the MP for Ejura-Sekyedumase Bawa Braimah was attacked by NPP hoodlums and he was nearly crippled.



“The National Peace Council did not find it right to criticize the NPP on that. They waited and held their cool till the murder of an innocent Ghanaian citizen in Banda,” he said.



Hon Sam George, therefore, accused the National Peace Council of acting unfairly, taking sides instead of playing the man.

