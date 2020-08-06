Regional News

Peace Council collaborates with UCC to monitor last phase of voter registration

The exercise is a collaboration between the Central Regional Peace Council and UCC

The Central Regional Peace Council (CRPC) in collaboration with the Peace and Development Studies Department of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), engaged in an intensive voter registration monitoring exercise in selected constituencies in the Central Region.

The exercise which took place on Wednesday, the 5th of August 2020 took the two institutions to eight (8) constituencies in the region. The constituencies they visited were; Cape Coast North, Abura Asebu Kwamankese, Mfantseman, Komenda Edina Eguafo, Twifo Heman Lower Denkyira Gomoa Central, Agona West and Cape Coast South.



The tour established that most of the registration centers in the region did not record any act of violence. However, some few challenges were encountered by some of the registration centers. Among them were minor who came to the center to register and party agents refusal to use laid down procedures to get issues resolved. According to the Election officers most of these challenges were resolved amicably without difficulty.

The two institutions went on to sensitize the electoral officials and party agents at the centers on the need to maintain peace and harmony in Ghana, and the role they can play to make it happen with the work they are doing.



The Chairman of the Central Regional Peace Council Mr. Matthew Eghan entreated the Electoral Commission officers at the centers to be patriotic and exercise patience as they do their work. He said, Ghana need peace before, during and after the 2020 elections Dr. Kadiri Bukhari from the Peace Studies Department of UCC urged the Party agents to use the laid down procedures provided by the Electoral Commission to address their grievances to ensure Peace is maintained at all times.

