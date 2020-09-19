Peace Council to hold 2020 national youth for peace summit

GJA President Roland Affail Monney

The National Peace Council (NPC) is to organise a National Youth for Peace Summit to engage young people on the need for peace ahead of the December 7 elections.

The summit, in collaboration with the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) and Auntie is Merkezi Organisation (AIMO) seeks to discuss civil responsibilities of the youth, the need to promote inter-party dialogue and tolerance.



It will also give participants in-depth education on vigilantism and related-offenses law, and the need for the youth to become peace campaigners.



This was contained in a statement issued and signed by Mr Affail Monney, President of GJA and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Friday.



According to the statement, the summit formed part of NPC and the GJA’s mandate to contribute to peace and national cohesion before, during and after the December 2020 elections and would also be an integral part of the celebration of this year's International Day of Peace.



It said the summit will draw representation from a cross-section of Ghanaians, notably, the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Ministry of Information, National Youth Authority, Political Parties, Traditional Authorities, Religious Leaders, Civil Society Organisations, and the Business Community.

The rest would be the Disability Association, Women and Youth Groups, the Media, Development Partners, and other identifiable groups.



The NPC, GJA and AIMO called on the youth to continue their contribution to guarding the democratic gains Ghana had attained over the years.



"Ghana is a shining example when it comes to democracy and stability. We encourage every citizen to remain committed to Ghana's quest to sustain its well-earned credentials of holding successful, inclusive, credible and peaceful elections" it said.



It noted that the Summit would be live on the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, Ghana Television (GTV), and several media houses.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.