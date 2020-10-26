Peace FM, UTV & others win big at 25th GJA awards

File photo

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) on Saturday, October 24 held its 25th awards ceremony at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, to acknowledge distinguished journalists and media institutions for their excellence.

The event was on the theme: “COVID-19 and Credible Presidential and Parliamentary Elections: The Media Factor.”



The Despite Media Group (DMG) scooped several individual and industry achievement awards on the night. Peace FM's flagship programme, "Kokrokoo" was adjudged the Best Morning Show in Akan (Radio), while UTV's "Adekye Nsroma" picked up the Best TV Morning Show of the Year (Akan).



Aside these landmark honours, PeaceFM and UTV were named Radio Station of the Year (Akan) and Best TV Station of the Year (Akan) respectively.



There were also individual honours for UTV's Newscaster, Afia Sarpong Kumankuma and one of the hosts of the station's flagship "Adekye Nsroma" morning show, Dickson Tweneboah Kodua for their outstanding coverage and interpretation of issues bordering on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photojournalist and cameraman for UTV, Joojo Agyare was also recognized for his work and accordingly honoured.



Meanwhile, Legal practitioner and TV show host, Samson Lardy Anyenini, was adjudged the 2019 PAV Ansah Journalist of the Year.



Mr Anyenini, who heads the law firm, A-Partners@Law, is also the host of news analysis programme, Newsfile of Joy FM.