Peace Federation appeals to Speaker to help it set up IAPP in Ghana

The Speaker with the delegation

• A group called the United Peace Federation wants the Speaker of Parliament to help it attain its target of setting up a Ghana chapter of the IAPP.

• This plan has been in the pipeline since the 7th Parliament of Ghana's Fourth Republic.



• Alban Bagbin believes that a clear definition of priorities will go a long way to help this dream come to life soon.



The National Coordinator of the United Peace Federation- Ghana Dr. Mrs. Helen Osei has appealed to the Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, to support efforts towards the setting up of the Ghana chapter of the International Association of MPs for Peace (IAPP).



The initiative, she said, was to help promote the development of humankind along the path of coexistence and mutual prosperity for future generations, a statement from the office of the Speaker stated.



She explained that despite efforts made in the 7th Parliament to set up the association in the country proved futile and affected the country’s image and its commitment at promoting global peace and development.



Mrs Osei made the appeal when she led a delegation of the United Peace Federation-Ghana to call on the Speaker in parliament today.

The International Association of MPs for Peace is an international network of parliamentarians created to take on crucial issues of territorial disputes, religious conflicts, climate change, violent extremism and poverty through the common solidarity and cooperation of the parliamentarians of the world.



The Rt. Hon. Speaker commended the federation for its dedication to building a world of peace centered on universal spiritual and moral values.



He expressed regrets for the federation’s inability to see through the setting up of the Association of MPs for Peace in the 7th Parliament and task the protocol department to ensure that all necessary structures are put in place to advertise the association for members when the 2nd meeting of the first session of the 8th parliament commences next week.



Speaker Bagbin who expressed similar challenges he had in the past said Ghana and Africa for that matter must be able to clearly re-define what its priorities are in order to re-conscientize the citizenry.



Peace he said can only exist where justice is made to prevail and therefore charged the federation and its leadership to do more to promote global dialogue and mutual coexistence.



The United Peace Federation is and NGO in General Consultative status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations and supporting the work of the UN achieve the Sustainable Development Goals(SDGs)