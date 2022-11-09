'Peaceful Ghanaians not ready for the coup you're craving for, honourably resign' - NDC Chairman to Akufo-Addo, others

Asawase constituency chairman of the opposition NDC, Dauda Faisal

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

The president of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been advised to humbly resign since his wish to taste a coup d'etat will not yield.

The Asawase constituency Chairman of the opposition NDC party, Mr. Faisal Dauda popularly known as Mallam Concern, speaking in an interview with the media after a peace walk on Sunday said, it will be very honourable for the president and his other appointees to resign voluntarily after failing Ghanaians with deceptive promises.



According to him, all actions direct to the fact that this NPP government led by Nana Akufo-Addo, wants to taste coup d'etat before it is forced to bow out, but, he said, peaceful Ghanaians are ready for any coup which the NPP government is yearning for.



His comment follows the current economic crisis which has given birth to the abnormal upsurge in prices of goods leading to a high standard of living amongst Ghanaians.



"When we want to talk about the economic issues, what I can boldly say is that if there are religious leaders and all other leaders in this country, they should gladly go to Akuffo Addo and tell him that he should voluntarily resign including all his cabinets," he said.



He continued that it was very unprecedented for Ghanaians to witness a seating government's own parliamentarians rising against an incompetent finance minister in their own government. Despite all these calls, he said it was very worrying that the president has been recalcitrant over a decision to remove the finance minister, Mr. Kenn Ofori Atta.

"When you look at where the country is driving towards, it seems like, sorry to say, as if they're trying to seek for a coup d'etat, but the fact is, Ghanaians are not ready for a coup d'etat. So they should voluntarily retire so that somebody should take over. At least they've benefited a lot. If you look at most of the companies in Ghana, you can see that Akuffo Addo and his cronies are the direct beneficiaries". He told GhanaWeb.



Mallam Concern, as earlier indicated, said this in an interview with the media after he had organised a peace walk for the Asawasi constituency NDC members.



Thousands of NDC party supporters thronged in the Asawasi and its environs for a peace walk. The walk which saw an uncountable number of party supporters in T. Shirts and party Paraphernalia was also characterized by party songs amid drumming and dancing.



Disclosing the motive behind the walk, Chairman Dauda said the walk sought to bring back all members together, thus after the constituency election that sent supporters to different camps.



Expressing satisfaction over the attendance, the newly elected chairman disclosed that the attendance and anticipation of the members were a clear indication that the youth was truly yearning for a change in government. He said they were all hankering for the coming back of John Dramani Mahama.

"After the election and my victory, I restrained them from jubilating. So, we waited for a short time for two weeks so I re-organized this thing by myself, and for your information, since the inception of the Asawase constituency, this is the first bigger event that was not organised by the constituency or by the MP of the constituency. So this tells me that, yes, the youth are yearning for change not to change in Asawase but change in its entirety. The youth are yearning for John Mahama to come and take over this country and drive it in the positive directions". He added.



He further revealed that the New Democratic Congress at Asawase dreams to give a huge gap to the NPP in 2024 as compared to what happened in 2020. According to him the party now dreams to give at least a vote margin of One Hundred and Twenty Thousand in the 2024 election, and that is exactly what they had begun today.



The chairman urged party supporters to remain calm and united since he believes the only means the party can gain power is unity. Justifying why the constituency was hopeful of extending a vote margin, Mr. Dauda said the mob shaking of the Asawase constituency was just the tip of the iceberg.