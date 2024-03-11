Peak period blackouts may result from blown fuses of transformers – ECG

File photo

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has said that the periodic power outages, also known as ‘dumsor’ during the peak period of 7 p.m.–11 p.m., may result from blown fuses in transformers.

In a statement, ECG explained that six hundred and thirty (630) distribution transformers within communities across their operational areas have been identified as full to capacity due to increased demand.



“This situation may result in blown fuses and broken conductors causing outages, especially during the peak load period (7 p.m.–11 p.m.) in the affected areas.



“However, we wish to assure our customers that transformer upgrading and new projects are ongoing to relieve these transformers to ensure a more reliable power supply.

“Customers within the underlisted communities/localities are therefore advised to report any localised outage or voltage fluctuations to the ECG call center on 0302-611611 (also available on WhatsApp) or reach us on our social media handles via ECGghOfficial (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram) for prompt rectification," parts of the statement read.



