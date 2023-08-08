Pedophile remanded in cell in the Upper West Region

File photo

35 years old accused alleged Pedophile with over 30 victims in Wa in the Upper West Region has been remanded in cells for fear for his life.

The accused, a traditional MC by name Rashid Ahmed, is well known for his very skillful acts of emceeing at Islamic wedding ceremonies in the regional capital of Wa.



Rashid popularly known as Anaata was in April this year reported to the Wa police for defilement of some three children, but he absconded from the region and took cover at Burkina, according to the charge sheet.



Following report, several other victims unveiled themselves to attest to his acts and revealed his modus operandi.



He was, however, picked up on Friday from his home at Adabiya, a suburb of Wa following police intelligence and was on Monday brought to court for hearing.

His victims range from 10 to 15 years with 12 of them being examined and confirmed to have been defiled by the accused.



All victims however said he had unprotected sex with them.



The Upper West State Attorney, Lawyer Abdul Saeed Shakur considering the gravity of the case, prayed the court not to grant the accused bail for fear of his life as people may take the laws into their own hands.



The case has been adjourned to Monday 14th August to begin a daily trial.