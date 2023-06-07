Pencils of Promise to construct befitting classrooms for Kindergarten pupils in Tadzewu

The NGO cuts sod to begin the construction of the classroom

Source: Albert Kuzor, Contributor

Learners in Ketu North Municipal Assembly (MA) and Apostles Revelation Society (ARS) kindergarten in Tadzewu in the Volta Region will no longer learn under a mercy of the weather.

The Head teacher of the school, Mensah Smile said there's no befitting classroom facility for learners in the school, a situation he said has over the years affected effective teaching and learning.



He said the pupils are forced to close from school whenever it rains during teaching hours because they have no proper facility.



Teaching and learning takes place in a dilapidated pavilion built by the ARS church decades ago. According to the head teacher the situation is a challenge that needs an immediate attention.



He added the school lacks furniture, sanitary facilities and he lamented that the situation is encouraging low enrolment.



NGO's intervention



Pencils of Promise (PoP),is a non governmental organisation working in the Volta, Oti and Eastern Regions and after learning the plights of Apostles Revelation Society (ARS) kindergarten began processes to build a three unit state of art classroom and sanitary facility for the learners.

PoP team led by their country director, Freeman Gobah visited the school on Tuesday June 6, 2023 to cut sod for the commencement of the project.



Addressing the community members and officials from the Ketu North Municipal Assembly, Freeman said his NGO will provide eighty percent of the project and the remaining twenty percent should be provided by the Assembly and the community.



He explained that PoP will provide a contractor to undertake the entire project with a call on the residents to organise a communal labour.



The project is expected to be ready for use by the close of the third quarter of the year. The NGO is to provide furniture and other teaching and learning materials.



On his part, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area, Anthony Avorgbedor revealed that the NGO has already built 10 school blocks in the municipality and this is the 11th project they have commenced.



He advised residents to desist from mismanagement of the building materials and urged them to observe a proper maintenance culture when the project is handed over to them after completion.

Chief of Agbevekope, Togbe Agbeve Ayrim II at the event thanked the NGO and promised the community's commitment towards the realisation of the intervention.



An official from the Ketu North Municipal education directorate, Heliot Tay promised the directorate his support and assured the NGO of a fruitful collaboration with a call on the community members to accommodate the NGO throughout their stay in the community.



PoP since it's inception in Ghana some 10 years go built over 198 schools including provision of modern teaching and learning materials.



They regularly train teachers and provide support to schools who lack water and sanitation.