Penis of rapist bitten off by victim in Obuasi

The rapist has been put under guard at the AGA hospital

An armed robber and a rapist would live the rest of his life without a penis after it was bitten off by his victim while receiving a ‘Blow Job’ after a robbery operation.

23-year-old Emmanuel Ankron is reported to have entered the room of his 24-year-old student victim at Abompey new site, a suburb of Obuasi, drugged and had sex with her.



According to the victim, when she woke up, she saw the suspect with a cutlass and local pistol. The robber had also taken her cash of GHC550, TV set and a mobile phone.



He then decided to leave the room but changed his mind and ask her to suck his penis and out of fear that she could be harmed, she obliged.



However, in the process, she bit off his penis and the suspect also bit her back out of pain.

The suspect with blood oozing from the wound managed to run away leaving the TV set and the mobile phone behind.



The victim quickly reported to the police and thereafter went to Anglogold Ashanti Hospital for treatment but few minutes later, the suspect also came to the same hospital and she alerted the security men and the suspect was arrested and put under guard at the hospital.



He was later identified and when police visited the crime scene, the cut penis was retrieved and sent to the hospital for preservation.