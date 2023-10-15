Penkwasi residents appeal to authorities to fix deplorable road network

A driver using the deplorable road at Penkwasi

Correspondence from Bono Region

Residents of Penkwasi, a suburb of Sunyani in the Bono Region have appealed to city authorities to fix the deplorable roads in the community.



For the residents of Penkwasi, the road infrastructure in the community has been a persistent and pressing concern due to the refusal of the authorities to give them a facelift.



The residents bemoan that commuters, including schoolchildren, traders, and nurses struggle daily to endure these treacherous routes.



A resident, Mr. J. K. Marfo accused the government of neglecting the people of Penkwasi over the years despite several appeals to the government to prioritise the road network in the community.



“The government has neglected the people of Penkwasi in terms of our road infrastructure and this is clear looking at the nature of the road in this area. It is imperative for the government to recognise that our road is a pressing issue and allocate the necessary resources and attention to address the deplorable state of the road for us.”



Miss Abigail Mensah, a teacher revealed that “The disregard for the road infrastructure in Penkwasi has far-reaching consequences because it hampers economic growth and perpetuates a cycle of isolation limiting the community's ability to connect with other suburbs”.

Commercial drivers on their part expressed worry that the poor nature of the road is affecting them as most of the roads in the area are not motorable.



“The roads in Penkwasi are riddled with potholes, making them impassable. The people of Penkwasi deserve better because good road infrastructure is not a luxury but a fundamental requirement for socio-economic progress and improved quality of life,” Kofi Kyei disclosed.



