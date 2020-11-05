Pension scheme for cocoa farmers in the offering - Bawumia

Vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The government will soon roll out a special pension package for Ghana's cocoa farmers at age 60.

This was disclosed by Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, when he addressed a Durbar of Chiefs and people of Sefwi Debeiso, as part of his two-day tour of the Western North Region.



The move, according to Dr Bawumia, was to appreciate the immense contributions of cocoa farmers towards the socio-economic development of the country and it was also to offer the farmers better-living conditions during their old age and motivate them to increase cocoa production, to boost export.



The Vice President added that the scheme would make cocoa farming more attractive to the youth to venture into it to sustain the industry.

The Chief of Sefwi Debeiso, Nana Kofi Asumani II, on behalf of his people, thanked President Akufo -Addo and his government, for prudently pursuing national transforming policies like the Free SHS and the creation of the Western North and five other regions.



He, therefore, urged the electorate in the Region and Ghana as a whole, to appreciate Nana Addo's good works, and vote to retain him to power, to do more for the nation and its people.