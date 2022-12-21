Pensioner gets 10 years imprisonment for defilement

File Photo

Source: GNA

A 63-year-old Pensioner, Francis Kuanyawu, has been sentenced to 10-years imprisonment by a Hohoe Circuit Court for defiling a 13-year-old pupil.

Kuanyawu, who appeared in the Court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey on December 19, pleaded guilty to the charge and was convicted on his own plea.



The sentencing was to serve as deterrent to others.



Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Charles Aziati said the complainant, was an uncle to the victim, a class three pupil staying with her grandmother.



He said on December 3 at about 0700 hours, the victim went to dislodge refuse at the dump site at a location near the convict’s house.



Chief Inspector Aziati said the convict upon seeing the victim, lured her into his room and had sexual intercourse with her and after the act, gave her GH¢2 and warned the victim not to disclose it to anybody.

He said the following day, the victim’s grandmother saw blood stain in her pant and interrogated her, where the victim disclosed what the convict did to her.



He said the complainant was informed, and he lodged a case with the Police, which led to the convict’s arrest.



He said a medical report form was issued to the complainant in respect of victim to be taken to hospital for examination, treatment and endorsement.



Chief Inspector Aziati said the convict in his caution statement admitted the offence.