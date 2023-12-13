Pentecost Chairman’s remark on passage of anti-gay bill not edifying - CRPL-Ghana

Rev. Canon Dr. Confidence Bansah, CEO, Center for Religion and Public Life

Rev. Canon Dr. Confidence Worlanyo Bansah, the Founder of the Center for Religion and Public Life-Ghana (CRPL-Ghana), has expressed concerns and disappointment over the recent remarks made by Apostle Eric Nyamekye, Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, calling for the swift passage of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill in parliament.

In an article published on GhanaWeb on December 11, 2023, Apostle Nyamekye voiced his support for the anti-gay bill during the commissioning of the Amigo Bread factory on the Accra-Tema Motorway.



On the day, the Pentecost Church chairman stated that, "We are praying for the Speaker of Parliament to expedite the passage of the anti-gay bill."



The CRPL-Ghana founder, in response, however criticized the statement, expressing regret over the chairman's comments, adding that they are uninspiring.



Rev. Dr. Confidence Worlanyo Bansah urged Apostle Nyamekye to apologize, particularly acknowledging the potential impact on church members who may identify as LGBTQ+.



In his statement, Rev. Dr. Bansah emphasized the importance for church leaders, like Jesus, to prioritize promoting unity, healing, and compassion within their congregations.



He highlighted the need for church leaders to embrace grace and demonstrate love for all, fostering an environment of inclusion and understanding.

"Given the respectable and revered office he holds as the head of the largest Pentecostal denomination in our country, and his knowledge that some of his own church members might be gay, we find this comment regrettable and uninspiring. We thus denounce the statement and sincerely and politely urge the Apostle to apologise to those members of his own church and the Christian community who were largely hurt by his comments.



"Like Jesus, as church leaders, our chief goal should be to promote unity, healing, and compassion in our churches, not the opposite, which hurts, disunites, and scatters. We can only achieve this oneness and unity in Christ when we eschew self-righteousness, embrace grace, and demonstrate love for all.," he said.



Ghana's parliament is currently considering the bill, with the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, having earlier given indications that it will be passed before the House goes on recess.



