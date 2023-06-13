18
Pentecost Convention Centre cost $87m but Nat'l Cathedral costs $50m at this stage for a reason – Opoku Onyinah

Opoku Onyinah The Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah

Tue, 13 Jun 2023

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana, Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah, has justified the cost that has been incurred so far in the construction of the cathedral.

The Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral and the government have been criticised by the public for the state of the cathedral project despite the huge investment that has gone into it.

But, according to Apostle Opoku Onyinah, so much money has gone into the construction of the cathedral because of the work involved.

Speaking in a UTV interview on Friday, June 9, 2023, the former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost of Ghana said that the National Cathedral, when completed, would have facilities that have never been seen in the world.

The pastor refuted assertions that there is foul play in the construction of the cathedral because the huge Pentecost Convention Centre cost about $87 million but the cathedral, even though there is no visible physical structure at the project's site, has cost $50 million so far.

“When I was leaving the chairmanship position of the Pentecost Church, the Pentecost Convention Centre had been completed and we had spent about $87 million,” he said in Twi.

“The Cathedral is not going to be like any normal building, it is going to be like a village. There is a difference between it (the Cathedral) and the Pentecost Convention Centre.

“When I went to America, I visited their Bible Museum and I was shocked. Cary Summers says our museum will be even bigger than that of the Americans,” he added.

