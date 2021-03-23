Pentecost University Tescon gets new executives for 2021/2022

A photo of the newly-sworn in executives

Source: Nana Asem Bi Nti

Pentecost University Tescon on Sunday 21 March, 2021 had their handing-over and swearing-in ceremony for the 2021/2022 newly elected Executives.

The ceremony saw many dignitaries such as Hon. Moses Abor, the Greater Accra Regional Youth organizer of the NPP, Hon. Ike Gyasi Appaw, the MCE for New Juaben South Municipality, Mr. Tony Osei Adjei, Manager of Eastern Region NCA, Salam Mustapha, the former Deputy National Youth Organizer of NPP, Mr. Kofi Gyimah, PU-Tescon Patron, Samuel Larbi, Anyaa Sowutuom Constituency Youth Organizer amongst others who came to support the ceremony to be a success.







The theme for the occasion was "ENGAGING ALL STAKEHOLDERS IN RESHAPING TESCON TO BREAK THE 8", various speakers touched on the theme to energize the members present to be fully involved.



Hon. Moses Abor encouraged the newly sworn-in Executives to work hard for the Agenda to break the eight (8) is not something to joke with. He again emphasised on the attitudes of some party leaders and Appointees who only wait five months to elections before they get involved in party activities to desist from such and attend to part activities from now.







"I have always been part of Tescon and will always be part of it, I believe in Tescon and we have to work hard to engage stakeholders to break the 8 as the Theme says. I am proud of you here and I know one day you will be all recognized in the party so after school get involve in your various Constituencies to help the party there " said Hon. Ike Appaw Gyasi.





Also, Salam Mustapha charged the members with the Executives to continue with their good works and to rganize more activities to win more students to join Tescon.



The list of newly sworn in Executives of Pentecost University Tescon are as follows;



Nana Yaw Osene-Akwah, President, Chris Appiah Badu,Vice-President,Joshua Armah,Secretary, Grace Appiah Nti,Assistant Secretary, David Asiamah-Organizer, Eric Osei Kuffour,Deputy Organizer, Hilda Colecraft,Women Organizer, Mercy Kesewaa Ansong,Deputy Women Organizer, Enoch Kpevor Agbo-Communication Officer, Mr. Jeff Adjei, Research and Elections Officer, Emmanuella Nana Adwoa Boakye,Treasurer, Rashida Mahmud-Nasara



Members of Various Committees



Organizing Committee



David Asiamah



Cudjoe Matilda Sefakor

Hilda Colecraft



Mercy Ansong



Eric Osei-kuffour



Amoatia Obeng



Finance Committee



Emmanuella Nana Adwoa Boakye



Nelly Akushika

Abigail Nipah



Publicity Committee



Agbo Enoch



Perpetual Osei Tutu



Emmanuel Otchere



Research Committee



Pastor Jeff Adjei

Janet Adutwumwaa



Chris Appiah-Badu



Judicial Committee Chairman -



Elder Isaac Mantey