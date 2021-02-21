Pentecost University admits 88 ministerial students

The matriculants were recommended and selected from the grassroots of the Church of Pentecost

The School of Theology, Mission and Leadership (STML) of Pentecost University (PU), has admitted 88 ministerial students to pursue theological training and ministerial formation at the Pentecost Convention Centre, Gomoa Fetteh, Central Region.

The matriculants, who were recommended and selected from the grassroots of the Church of Pentecost (CoP), went through national interviews and were finally admitted to STML based on their qualities required by the Church.



The ceremony was witnessed by dignitaries such as Apostle Eric Kwabena Nyamekye, Chairman of CoP; Reverend Professor Kwabena Agyapong-Kodua, Vice-Chancellor, PU; Apostle Prof Opoku Onyinah, the immediate past Chairman of CoP; and Mr Foster Amoani, the Registrar of the University, who administered the matriculation oath to the students.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview, Rev Prof Agyapong-Kodua, urged the matriculants to help promote the University A+ agenda-to be morally and ethically sound, intellectually solid and as well have the capacity to solve problems.



He noted that the world had become more complex and the Church had multiple skillsets gathered, and therefore, the minister could no longer be ordinary.



He said that was the reason why PU was not just providing basic theology but also extending knowledge in critical thinking; “we are extending knowledge also in things around us, so that the minister understands what is around him so he can use his theological understanding to offer a solution.”



Apostle Nyamekye also underscored the need to orient students to understand God’s Ministry; saying, what Ghana needed was not too many ministers but, “Men of God”, people who understood the ministerial call and not those who focused on their interest.

"That is why when someone responds to the call of God, we tend to bring the person for orientation, so we refocus him, and by the time they pass out from the training, they will be the kind of Men of God that we are desiring; people that members can look through and see Christ in them,” he added.



Apostle Nyamekye anticipated that the orientation would provide the opportunity to train their minds, hearts and then give them skills to be able to serve as ministers of the gospel, so their response to the call would be properly shaped.



Apostle Dr Emmanuel Anim, Director of STML, said the School’s vision was to basically prepare men and women for the service of God, noting that it was a privilege to be called into the ministry.



The Director advised the matriculants to be committed to their calling and as well pay attention to their studies and responsibilities.



He said the training would focus on certain elements; “we have reflections on the Bible theology, we also give them understanding of global mission and personal spiritual development, and to also help them to know how best they can function in a different context.”